Owner of a puppy set on fire in 'vengeful act' by ex-boyfriend says 'God doesn't like ugly'

For the first time, the woman whose puppy was lit on fire in a Harbison church parking lot back in 2016 talks about her ex-boyfriend's actions.

Rozsika Roman now lives in New York, but she says she dated Hykeem Golson for some time in 2016.

Golson learned he won't get a lighter sentence on Wednesday after a judge sentenced him to a max of five years.

Roman, Golson's ex-girlfriend, says he deserves much more. She believes he burned her pet out of jealousy because she was giving the pit bull puppy a lot of her affection and attention.

Roman says her ex-boyfriend threatened and abused her puppy in the months before setting it on fire. She hopes he'll get help in prison, but she's not optimistic that it'll work.

"I feel like even though the judge had given him five years and he did it on church grounds, God doesn't like ugly, and karma is a really - sorry for my language - but it is really a *****," she said.

To listen to the full interview with Roman and Chad Mills, click here. WARNING: The descriptions given by Roman is her own account and is graphic in nature. Listen at your own discretion.

During the investigation, investigators said Golson admitted to the crime. When asked if he was sorry, he allegedly told a Richland County Sheriff's Department investigator, “Definitely, I feel sorry the dog did not light the first time.”

Golson was sentenced to the maximum of five years and a $5,000 fine on an animal cruelty charge from November 2016 when investigators said he set his girlfriend's puppy on fire in a "vengeful act."

