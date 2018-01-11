Owner of a puppy set on fire in 'vengeful act' by ex-boyfriend says 'God doesn't like ugly'

Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
Low clouds and areas of sprinkles and drizzle Thursday morning then a good chance of showers today as High pressure to our north pumps in moist Atlantic air in from the east.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
Some Columbia area residents are about to get some temporary relief from the speeding in their neighborhood.More >>
Ford is telling owners of about 2,900 2006 Ranger pickup trucks not to drive them after discovering that a man was killed in a wreck involving an exploding Takata air bag inflator.More >>
A Midlands couple said they were in disbelief when they saw their water bill, which normally costs around $30 each month, was more than $600 this time around.More >>
For the first time, the woman whose puppy was lit on fire in a Harbison church parking lot back in 2016 talks about her ex-boyfriend's actions.More >>
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".More >>
