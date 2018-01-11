TALK OF THE TOWN: There's money to be had!

Those in Richland County can help converse and preserve the area’s natural and historic legacy by taking advantage of Richland County's historic conservation and preservation grants. (Source: WIS)

Richland County Council created the Richland County Conservation Commission (RCCC) by ordinance in 1998. It’s charged with promoting the protection of the county's natural, historical, and cultural resources and promoting nature-based recreation and eco- and heritage tourism.

The RCCC Historic Preservation Grant Program helps non-profit organizations, governmental agencies, institutions, and commercial entities preserve and protect historic buildings in Richland County. Historic Preservation gr ants are available up to $50,000 and may be used for preservation/restoration costs, consultant fees, or educational programs.

A match of 20 percent is required. All projects must demonstrate a clear public benefit.

To be eligible to receive Historic Preservation gr ant funding, a building or site must first be determined to be historically significant.

Any building that is on the National Register of Historic Places has been deemed eligible for the Register, is a Columbia City Landmark, is a Town of Blythewood Historic site, or was listed by the Richland County Bicentennial Committee (1981) is automatically eligible. The application must be submitted to and approved by the RCCC before a gr ant application can be considered.

More details: http://www.rcgov.us/Government/Commissions/Conservation-Commission.

For more information, contact Nancy Stone-Collum with the Richland County Conservation Commission at www.richlandlegacy.com or call 803.576.2083.

