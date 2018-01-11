Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portions of I-26 WB near exit - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portions of I-26 WB near exit 136

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
I-26 westbound and a portion of I-26 eastbound at mile marker 135 are currently blocked to traffic due to an overturned truck. (Source: WIS) I-26 westbound and a portion of I-26 eastbound at mile marker 135 are currently blocked to traffic due to an overturned truck. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

I-26 westbound and a portion of I-26 eastbound at mile marker 135 are currently blocked to traffic due to an overturned truck.

The accident occurred at 11:54 a.m. near the Highway 6/ St. Matthews exit. Thursday morning. There is no word on any injuries. 

South Carolina Department of Transportation says to expect delays, proceed with caution and find an alternate route. 

