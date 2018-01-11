Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portions of I-26 WB near exit 136

I-26 westbound and a portion of I-26 eastbound at mile marker 135 are currently blocked to traffic due to an overturned truck. (Source: WIS)

I-26 westbound and a portion of I-26 eastbound at mile marker 135 are currently blocked to traffic due to an overturned truck. (Source: WIS)

I-26 westbound and a portion of I-26 eastbound at mile marker 135 are currently blocked to traffic due to an overturned truck. (Source: SCDOT)

I-26 westbound and a portion of I-26 eastbound at mile marker 135 are currently blocked to traffic due to an overturned truck. (Source: WIS)

I-26 westbound and a portion of I-26 eastbound at mile marker 135 are currently blocked to traffic due to an overturned truck.

The accident occurred at 11:54 a.m. near the Highway 6/ St. Matthews exit. Thursday morning. There is no word on any injuries.

South Carolina Department of Transportation says to expect delays, proceed with caution and find an alternate route.

TRAVEL ALERT ON I-26: One lane open EB and WB in Calhoun County due to an overturned tractor trailer.@SCHP_Troop7 #VIDEO pic.twitter.com/ArFQ0xm6QR — Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SCHP) January 11, 2018

I-26 WB & a portion of the I-26 EB at MM 135 is blocked due to overturned truck. Expect delays. Use alternative route. Proceed with caution. pic.twitter.com/dgZdIkkiYH — Trooper Judd SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) January 11, 2018

Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.