Sheriff: Suspects wanted in Roman candle-ignited arson that set man's house on fire

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the person who started a house fire Jan.1, injuring a disabled man.

A group of unidentified persons in a small, dark-colored sedan driving down Curtis Drive in Sumter County shot fireworks out the window of their moving vehicle.

The incident resulted in a house fire to a residence near the intersection of Curtis Drive and Jordan Street, causing significant damage to a home.

The disabled occupant inside the home was unable to escape on his own but was rescued. Deputies say the victim suffered severe health complications due to the fire and smoke.

The individuals are wanted for questioning in relation to the house fire and injury to the occupant.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

