Child, 7, in serious condition after hit-and-run in Sumter

A 7-year-old child was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Sumter, and now Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Cockerill Street near Highway 15, according to Lance Corporal David Jones.

The child was struck in the roadway and the vehicle immediately fled the scene. Jones said the vehicle was found a short time later and was taken to be processed for evidence.

The child was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland and is in serious condition at this time.

No suspect has been detained. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

