Richland County man charged with sexually assaulting 5-year-old boy

A Richland County man was arrested on three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in connection with a Jan. 5 incident.

Elmer Howe, 52, was charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of assault with intent to commit first degree criminal sexual conduct.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2010, Howe sexually assaulted a 5-year-old male victim on several incidents, according to the crime report.

Richland County Sheriff's Department investigators discovered that the victim, who is now 12 years old, was most recently sexually assaulted by Howe during a traveling trip in 2015.

Investigators were able to obtain arrest warrants for Howe who is currently residing in California. Howe was extradited back to South Carolina by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force and has been booked into the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

An original version of this story included sensitive material that has been removed.

Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.