FIRST ALERT: Keep your eyes peeled on Friday for strong storms

Low clouds and areas of sprinkles and drizzle Thursday morning then a good chance of showers today as High pressure to our north pumps in moist Atlantic air in from the east. Winds turn to the south later today. The warm temperatures will continue with highs near 70 today and lower 70's by Friday.
A cold front is racing to the state and will be here by Friday giving us widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe right along the front as it moves through by Friday evening. The biggest threat would be damaging winds and hail. The severe storm chance is small, however, it is still something to watch over the next 24 hours for possible development.
Once the front moves through this will end our little warm streak, as we’ll see below normal temperatures Saturday through Thursday of next week. Look for morning lows back in the 20's again by Monday morning.
Forecast:
