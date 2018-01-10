FIRST ALERT: Instability in the atmosphere is the recipe for strong storms Friday

Noticeably more humid today as winds will pick up from the south and will be gusty at times. A strong cold front is racing in from the west and will be the focus for widespread late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms as it moves into the Midlands.

There is enough instability to give us a few thunderstorms that could produce some strong winds and heavy rain. We’ll have to wait and see if the right conditions come together by late in the day for a few storms to turn severe. We’ll see middle 70's again today as it will feel like the middle of spring rather than winter. However, that will change come Sunday!

Cooler conditions move in by Saturday as it will be mostly sunny and windy. Highs will generally be about 20 degrees cooler Saturday afternoon. By Sunday much colder air begins to filter into the state. We’ll see well below normal temperatures into the middle of next week with another cold front here by Wednesday. The front will come in dry, however, it will bring another shot of cold air to finish out the work week.

Important to pay close attention to your WIS Weather App today for further weather updates and possible severe weather bulletins.

Forecast:

First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered shower this morning and areas of fog, then scattered showers and thunderstorm by late afternoon into the evening.

Some storms could be strong with strong winds and rain (One or two could be severe with damaging winds and hail) Highs in the middle 70s. Rain chance 90%

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms before 10PM. Then breezy and turning cooler. Lows middle 40s. Rain chance 50% before 10PM

Saturday : Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the middle 50 early then falling during the day.

Sunday: Sunny and colder. Highs upper 40s

