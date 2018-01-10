FIRST ALERT: Grab the umbrella, strong storms possible for Friday

Stay weather aware as we move through the next couple of days. An approaching cold front will bring a chance of rain and storms to the Midlands as we wrap up the work week.

As we move through Thursday night, expect scattered showers as high pressure builds in from offshore and a cold front approaches from the west. Some showers could be a bit heavy at times. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Then, on Friday, be weather aware and on alert. Friday is an Alert Day. Your First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the cold front as it swings through the area through the day. Ahead of the front, we will likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south between 10 and 15 mph. While a few scattered showers are possible early in the day, our highest rain and storm chances won’t arrive until the cold front crosses the Midlands mid-afternoon into the evening, most likely between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

While the threat for organized severe thunderstorms is low Friday, we’ll have to watch out for the timing of the front’s arrival. If the front moves in with max heating of the day, the likelihood for storms will go up. If the front moves in later in the evening, that threat will go down. Again, we’ll watch your Friday forecast. The threat for rain and storms will diminish late Friday night as the front sweeps to our east, but some clouds will likely stick around. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

This weekend, our weather will be noticeably cooler. On Saturday, highs will cool into the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Even colder weather moves in by Sunday and on MLK Day with highs in the mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s. We’re expecting sunshine and clouds both days.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Low temperatures in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

First Alert Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storm could be strong to severe with the biggest threat damaging winds and hail. Highs lower 70's. Rain chance 80 percent.

Saturday: Morning clouds giving way to clearing by midday. Windy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50 early then falling during the day.

Sunday: Sunny and colder. Highs upper 40's.

BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.