BullStreet Development receives blooming face-lift

If you've driven by the still-developing BullStreet District lately, you may have noticed some new flowers blooming.

Developers say the flowers are a new collaboration with Riverbanks Botanical Garden founding designer Jenks Farmer.

He has completed a sustainable heirloom and native plant garden.

The plants may look small now, but officials say by springtime, you'll definitely notice the garden sitting at Bull and Elmwood streets.

