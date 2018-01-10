BI-LO, Winn-Dixie parent company issues voluntary recall of ice cream bars

Southeastern Grocers has issued a voluntary recall of two products sold at Winn-Dixie for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. (Source: FDA)

Southeastern Grocers has issued a voluntary recall of two products sold at Winn-Dixie for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. (Source: FDA)

Southeastern Grocers has issued a voluntary recall of two products sold at Winn-Dixie for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. (Source: FDA)

Southeastern Grocers has issued a voluntary recall of two products sold at BI-LO, Harveys, and Winn-Dixie stores for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The items are Winn-Dixie and Southern Home-branded ice cream products. These products - Southern Home Orange Cream Bar and Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar - were sold in 12-count packages.

The Southern Home branded products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all BI-LO and Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina:

Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142 (12-count package)

Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar – 60788001147 (12-count package)

The Winn-Dixie branded products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi:

Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars – 2114021745 (12-count package)

The products, regardless of the “best by” date, should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO, Harveys, Fresco y Más or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.