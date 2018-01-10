Man wanted in Aiken shooting found and arrested

The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.More >>
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.More >>
South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham was in the room when President Donald Trump reportedly referred to several third-world and African countries as a derogatory term during a bipartisan meeting on immigration.More >>
Madame Tussauds said the decision to place a wax version of Donald Trump in front of the new U.S. Embassy was made after the president tweeted that he wouldn't be at its ceremonial opening next month.More >>
Next week, the Columbia Classical Ballet company will open the curtain on its annual LifeChance - international ballet gala of the stars.More >>
Tonight, the Harlem Globetrotters will take over Colonial Life Arena at 7 p.m. for their unrivaled family show.More >>
South Carolina’s Board of Trustees just approved new contracts for head football coach Will Muschamp and his assistants along with strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman.More >>
South Carolina's newest manufacturing plant is set to have its grand opening Friday even as fears abound about aggressive tariffs that could ultimately put the new plant in jeopardy.More >>
North Man Street is now open following a gas line breakMore >>
