Man wanted in Aiken shooting found and arrested

A man wanted in the Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 shooting incident at the Horizons Gas Station was found and arrested according to Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Reihn Dracon Jennings of Aiken, SC was arrested in Greenville, SC Jan. 11. Jennings was wanted for three counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

According to the police report, the shooting victim was walking in the parking lot when an individual, later identified as Jennings, started shooting at her and her boyfriend, Leo Orlando Byrd.

Byrd, 25, shot back at the individuals in the vehicle after shots were fired at him and his girlfriend.

Jennings fled the scene in his vehicle heading north on York Street. Byrd chased the vehicle down Hampton Avenue heading east and was located by police at Abbeville Street and Sumter Street.

Byrd was transported to Aiken County Detention Center where a hold was placed on him for Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Discharging a Firearm in the City, and Attempted Murder.

