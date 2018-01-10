Investigators seek public's help locating Aiken shooting suspect who shot at couple

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is currently searching for a second subject in the Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 shooting incident at the Horizons Gas Station on York Street.

According to the police report, the shooting victim was walking in the parking lot when an individual at the gas pumps started shooting at her and her boyfriend, Leo Orlando Byrd.

Byrd, 25, shot back at the individuals in the vehicle after shots were fired at him and his girlfriend.

The vehicle left the scene heading north on York Street. Byrd chased the vehicle down Hampton Avenue heading east and was located by police at Abbeville Street and Sumter Street.

Byrd was transported to Aiken County Detention Center where a hold was placed on him for Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Discharging a Firearm in the City, and Attempted Murder.

Investigators have identified the second subject as Reihn Dracon Jennings, 27, of Aiken, and are seeking the public's assistance in locating him.

Jennings is wanted for three counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

Jennings is a 5'9", weighs 140 pounds and was driving a blue car with three other people in it. According to the incident report, police were told the suspect goes by the name of "Dre."

Anyone with information on the shooting or the location of Reihn Dracon Jennings should call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888 CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

