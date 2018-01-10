A new Aldi store is coming to the Midlands - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A new Aldi store is coming to the Midlands

There will be a third Aldi grocery store location coming to Lexington County. Where? Palmetto Weekend has the scoop on the newest location. (Source: Aldi) There will be a third Aldi grocery store location coming to Lexington County. Where? Palmetto Weekend has the scoop on the newest location. (Source: Aldi)
(WIS) -

There will be a third Aldi grocery store location coming to Lexington County. Where? Palmetto Weekend has the scoop on the newest location. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly