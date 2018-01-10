Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain declaring for NFL draft

ACC Football Atlantic Division rivals Florida State and Clemson met at Clemson Memorial Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017. Deon Cain (8) of Clemson is pushed out of bounds by Tarvarus McFadden (4) of Fla. St. (John Byrum/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson receiver Deon Cain is joining the growing list of Tigers' underclassmen declaring for the NFL draft.

The school announced Cain's decision Wednesday. He joins receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, safety Van Smith and offensive lineman Taylor Hearn as Tigers giving up their remaining eligibility to turn pro.

Cain is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior from Tampa, Florida. He was Clemson's second-leading receiver with 58 catches for 734 yards and six touchdowns. The speedy Cain is projected as a mid-round selection in the draft.

There are several other Clemson players with eligibility left who have decisions to make before the January 15th deadline to declare for the NFL draft, most notably defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins, linebacker Kendall Joseph and offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt.

