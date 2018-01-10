Staley, Gamecocks ready to move past loss to Missouri

Montgomery's Hyundai plant is getting into the spirit for Monday's CFP National Championship Game with several "team spirit" events planned.More >>
Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season. Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.
Rick Karle and Paul Finebaum go back close to 25 years and even though they may not see one another often, they can pick up right where they left off.
A first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the league leader in sacks and tackles for loss in 2017, Montez Sweat has unfinished business in Starkville as the defensive end announced Saturday morning that he will return to Mississippi State for his senior season in 2018.
Auburn University's quarterback, Jarrett Stidham has decided to stay at Auburn.
Both Alabama and Georgia both hit the road for Atlanta Friday ahead of Monday night's big SEC Showdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Governor Nathan Deal proclaimed on Twitter that Friday is for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
