Irmo Police investigating incident at Friarsgate Supermart - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Irmo Police investigating incident at Friarsgate Supermart

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Investigators are currently working an active crime scene in the parking lot of Friarsgate Supermart in the 100 Block of North Royal Tower Drive that stemmed from another location according to Irmo Police Department.

No incident occurred at the supermarket and there were no injuries to anyone in the supermarket, police say. 

WIS will continue to update this story. 

Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly