State revokes bond for woman accused of killing two in felony DUI case

The state revoked bond for a woman who South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators say hit and killed a man and woman changing their tire on the side of Interstate 20 in March 2017.

According to state prosecutors, Clarise A. Payano has been falsifying drug screens by possibly using someone else's urine or a chemical agents to appear as if she has not been taking marijuana.

State attorneys allege Payano, who they described as "rambunctious" and "happy-go-lucky," has been using marijuana heavily since she was granted bond and even tested positive for the drugs as early as Tuesday.

The judge in this case moved quickly to revoke bond, saying marijuana was the main reason they were in court.

“She was so high that she killed two people allegedly," the judge said.

Payano was charged with felony DUI resulting in death, simple possession of marijuana, and not having a license in connection with the March 2017 crash that killed Kekima Alexander, 39, and Latoya Garcia, 31.

The couple's car was parked on the side of I-20 while Alexander was at the rear of the car trying to fix a blown-out tire. Garcia and her 13-month-old child were restrained in the car.

Highway Patrol officials say Payano's car veered off the side of the road and collided with the couple's car. Garcia and Alexander were killed in the carnage, but the 13-month-old child survived.

Investigators say the pair "did everything perfect" when they were attempting to fix their disabled car.

