Sheriff: Dad lied about daughter's brain damage injuries; bond set at $25K

A judge has set a $25,000 bond for a Columbia father who is charged with abusing his infant daughter. The judge also ordered that the father not have unsupervised visits with his children.

According to Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Robert Marvin Ray, 31, is charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child after medical professionals confirmed the child suffered permanent brain damage.

"Ray originally told investigators his 8-month-old daughter fell out of a swing and landed on her head Jan. 6," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "However, medical professionals said the injuries were not consistent with a fall but were consistent with child abuse. An injured child is one of the most difficult things we see in law enforcement, and our detectives worked hard to find the answers in this case."

Whitney Marshall, the Department of Social Services worker assigned to the case, stated that the parents did not have custody of the child, but have recently been allowed unsupervised visits. According to Marshall, this was the parents' third unsupervised visit since Christmas.

According to the arrest warrant, medical professionals say the child suffered extensive brain damage, bruising to the face, bruising in both ears and a fracture of the right femur in Ray's custody.

Ray is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.