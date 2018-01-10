Judge denies request for lighter sentence for man who set girlfriend's puppy on fire

In front of a large crowd of animal allies, a judge just denied a request for a lighter sentence for Hykeem Golson, who was convicted last month for setting a puppy on fire near Harbison Blvd. (Source: WIS)

The puppy that died of his injuries. (Source: Facebook)

A man accused of setting his girlfriend's puppy on fire will not receive a lighter sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Hykeem Golson was sentenced to the maximum of five years and a $5,000 fine on an animal cruelty from a November 2016 case where investigators said he set his girlfriend's puppy on fire in a "vengeful act."

During the investigation, Golson admitted to the crime and allegedly told a Richland County Sheriff's Department investigator, when asked if he was sorry, said: “Definitely, I feel sorry the dog did not light the first time.”

Golson's attorney's argued that the five-year sentence was too harsh and that he still could be a productive member of society.

However, the judge in this case disagreed, telling Golson in a crowded courtroom that his actions were "deplorable."

"Sometimes you have to go with your gut," the judge said of her sentence.

