Car catches fire in Chick-fil-A drive thru

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A vehicle has caught fire in a Lexington Chick-fil-A drive thru. 

The Lexington Police Department says the business has been evacuated and the parking lot is currently blocked to traffic.

Lexington County Fire Service is investigating the incident.

WIS will continue to update this story.

