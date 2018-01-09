FINALLY: '90s sitcom 'Living Single' to stream on Hulu

For all of us that want to live in a '90s kind of world, the popular '90s sitcom Living Single will begin streaming on Hulu on Thursday, Jan. 11. (Source: IMDB)

The streaming service made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

The show, which influenced the popular NBC sitcom Friends, ran for five seasons on FOX from 1993 to 1998 and followed six friends navigating careers, relationships, and friendships in New York City. The show starred Queen Latifah, Erikah Alexander, Kim Coles, John Henton, Kim Fields, and T.C. Carson.

It's a '90s kind of world. Again. Living Single, the entire series, streams January 11, only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/yCaVxRzR31 — hulu (@hulu) January 10, 2018

Latifah recently hinted at What What Happens Live that a reboot of the show may be forthcoming.

