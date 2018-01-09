WIS's Joe Pinner honored with key to the City of West Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WIS's Joe Pinner honored with key to the City of West Columbia

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The City of West Columbia honored longtime WIS-TV personality Joe Pinner in a surprise presentation on Tuesday. 

Mayor Bobby Horton and the West Columbia City Council honored Pinner with the key to the city for his dedication to West Columbia. 

Family and friends were there to help honor the veteran newsman. 

Congratulations, Papa Joe! 

