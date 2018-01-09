WIS's Joe Pinner honored with key to the City of West Columbia

The City of West Columbia honored longtime WIS-TV personality Joe Pinner in a surprise presentation on Tuesday. (Source: City of West Columbia Facebook page)

The City of West Columbia honored longtime WIS-TV personality Joe Pinner in a surprise presentation on Tuesday.

Mayor Bobby Horton and the West Columbia City Council honored Pinner with the key to the city for his dedication to West Columbia.

Family and friends were there to help honor the veteran newsman.

Congratulations, Papa Joe!

