SC woman charged after dead, frozen puppy was found in her backyard

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has amended the charges against an Aiken woman whose backyard was the scene of a grisly discovery on Jan. 2.

Robyn Bacon, 39, has been charged with ill treatment of animals after a pit bull puppy was found frozen and dead in the backyard of her Newberry Street home, the Aiken Standard reports.

The incident report says a safety check to the home found the puppy in a cage and another dog chained in the backyard and "shivering" in the 15-degree temperature that day. The cage the dead puppy was located in was covered with "more than a day's worth" of dog waste.

Both dogs had food bowls nearby but they were empty, and their ribs were visible from a distance, the report said. The living dog also had other visible injuries. She was taken to an Aiken SPCA.

Bacon was not initially arrested but was ticketed for cruelty to animals, the Standard reports.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety changed the charge to ill-treatment of animals on Tuesday, which permits the court to have additional sentencing options not included in the initial charge.

A Change.org petition has been established to get justice for the surviving dog.

Bacon has since been released on bond, according to our sister station WFXG in Augusta.

