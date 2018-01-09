'F#%& Trump' projection welcomed president to Atlanta for National Championship game

Atlanta journalist Sean Keenan tweeted a photo of a projection in downtown Atlanta that read "[EXPLITIVE] Trump" in one of many messages that flashed onto the stadium. (Source: Sean Keenan/ Twitter screenshot)

President Donald Trump was in attendance for the 2018 National Championship game in Atlanta on Monday, but protestors outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium let the president know their feelings on his presence.

Atlanta journalist Sean Keenan tweeted photos of a projection in downtown Atlanta that read "[expletive] Trump" in one of many messages that flashed onto the stadium.

The projection was the work of the Metro Atlanta Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, who were protesting the president's appearance at the game.

It was one of four messages the group projected. The other three were: dismantle white supremacy, Medicare for all, and no one is illegal.

But there’s a message there for everyone and it is that people can unite, that democracy from below can challenge oligarchy, that imprisoned migrants can be freed, that fascism can be overcome, and that equality is emancipatory pic.twitter.com/AHp8QghzBk — Metro Atlanta DSA ?? (@MetroATLDSA) January 9, 2018

"The projections are a vile statement of our anger and disgust with the racist Trump administration but they are also a vision of a more prosperous future for our community," the chapter said in a tweeted statement. "A future where our bodies aren't used for profit in an unjust healthcare system and a future where no one has to live in fear of deportation or racist violence."

President Trump walked onto the field before kickoff as The Zac Brown Band sang the National Anthem.

Trump takes the field .... pic.twitter.com/rvN9qd0Vru — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 9, 2018

The president did leave the game at halftime. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime for their fifth national championship in nine years.

