Limited number of tickets remaining for USC vs. Kentucky game

Kentucky head coach John Calipari was ejected from the Wildcats' last meeting with the Gamecocks in 2016 at Colonial Life Arena. (Source: WIS)

If you’re hoping to see the Gamecocks take on Kentucky at Colonial Life Arena next week, you may be in luck.

A limited number of tickets available for the Jan. 16 contest are now on sale, according to USC officials. Lower level seat tickets are $30 while tickets for seats in the upper level are $25.

The game could be South Carolina’s first contest against a ranked opponent this season.

For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.