Two Sumter men plead guilty to weapon, drug charges

A pair of men from Sumter have been charged with various weapon and gun charges in federal court, according to the United States Attorney’s office.

Brandon Leroid Cummings, 27, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and cocaine base, conspiracy to use/carry/possess a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Brandon Christopher Craft pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to use/carry/possess a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Officials say Cummings sold crack cocaine and four baggies of heroin to a confidential informant and undercover officer on May 17, 2017 in Sumter for $400. The transaction was recorded.

Just over a week later, Cummings made plans to sell a gun and a heroin to the confidential informant for $800. When Cummings met the informant and the undercover officer, Craft was with him. Cummings provided the informant with what was believed to be heroin while Craft provided a .38 caliber revolver, which was later reported as stolen, from a bag hidden in his waistband. The heroin that was offered in this transaction was found to be cocaine, according to lab results.

Both men each face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of not more than three years on the weapon charge. Cummings also faces a maximum of 30 years in prison with a $2 million fine, and a term of supervised release of at least six years on the drug charge. Craft will face another sentence of a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and not more than three years on supervised release for the felon in possession charge.

