Former assistant court clerk pleads guilty to embezzling public funds

Former assistant court clerk Ana Marin, 41, of Lexington, South Carolina, entered a guilty plea to one count of Embezzlement of Public Funds Tuesday.

According to the State of South Carolina Office of Attorney General Alan Wilson, The Honorable Michael G. Nettles accepted the plea. Marin was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, provided that upon the service of 90 days, the balance is suspended with probation for five years.

Marin was also ordered to pay $36,620 in restitution.

Marin worked as a clerical assistant with the Lexington County Clerk of Court’s Office where she was responsible for collecting filing fees due to the family court.

From January 2013 to May 2015, Marin diverted funds meant to be paid to the clerk’s office as filing fees to herself. After a discrepancy was found in Marin’s collections in May 2015, an audit was conducted which concluded that several thousand dollars were unaccounted for.

Marin admitted to the embezzlement and to depositing approximately $36,620 in cash into her personal checking account.

The case was investigated by SLED and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General J. Clayton Mitchell.

