Police: Midlands woman charged with attempted murder for running down man with car

A Prosperity woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly ran down a man with her car in late December.

Prosperity police say on Dec. 31, Loraine Hiller Bowers ran a male acquaintance over with her vehicle on Pine Street and fled the scene.

Witnesses at the scene called 911 for the man, who was later transported to Richland Memorial Hospital by a helicopter.

Bowers was later taken into police custody at her home. She was charged with attempted murder on Jan. 8 and is currently being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.

