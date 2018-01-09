UPDATE: Richland Co. coroner's office employee killed in Hopkins shooting

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting where one person was killed and another was injured.

According to sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, the shooting happened in Hopkins on Clarkson Road at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The deceased is a Richland County Coroner's Office employee. The other victim was a Richland County Refuse Control employee who was shot in the upper body. The second victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Wilson said that an argument outside of the home led to the shooting.

Details are still limited at this time. No word on if the sheriff's department is still seeking suspects. The Lexington County Coroner's Office is investigating because the incident involves a Richland County Coroner's Office employee.

"When our investigators and our crime scene unit are able to release this road, they will, but again, at this time, when you have someone that’s deceased it’s meticulous," Wilson said. "You have to go through every single detail and find every piece of evidence that may be around this area.”

A silver truck and a dark-colored Mercedes sedan were also towed from the scene. The truck appeared to be a county vehicle.

