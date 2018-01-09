No, the Carolinas are not about to get a 'second winter storm'

Because you should believe absolutely everything you read on the Internet - yes, we see the dripping irony in that statement - a website you've probably never heard of says there's going to be a "second winter storm" coming to the Carolinas soon.

The authoritative-sounding "Breaking News 24/7" says the coast of North and South Carolina will see the brunt of this storm "approximately around January 18th."

The storm, according to the website -- which you should totally believe because they aren't just making things up as they go along - will dump 8 - 14 inches along the coast.

Oh, and you should "be prepared for this catastrophic weather" because "evacuations will be in enforced in certain areas," according to the National Weather Service, who actually doesn't enforce any sort of evacuations.

But, if you look at the very bottom of the website, because everyone does that these days after reading about 3 or 4 lines of text, you'll see something important.

"This website is an entertainment website, [the] news is created by users," the site says. "These are humorous news, fantasy, fictional, that should not be seriously taken or as a source of information."

Oh. Well. There's that. Thanks for definitely not burying that at the bottom.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown says always trust in a weather team for the most accurate forecast and not to fall for hoaxes.

“This is why it’s so important to rely on the weather team that WIS viewers have trusted for years, the WIS First Alert Weather Team," Brown said. "You can’t believe every website on the Internet. Trust and believe that your First Alert Weather Team is constantly updating your forecast and alerting you to any changes as we move through the winter months.”

For actual weather forecasts, stick with the First Alert team.

