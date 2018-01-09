SC House overrides McMaster's veto on bus funding in first day back in session

In their first day in session for 2018, the South Carolina House of Representatives has taken a major vote toward funding school buses for public schools. (Source: WIS)

In their first day in session for 2018, the South Carolina House of Representatives has taken a major vote toward funding school buses for public schools.

The vote was 107 to 8 to override the $17.5 million veto toward funding the state's bus fleet with money from the state's education lottery fund; the House also voted to override a $3 million veto from a separate lottery account, totaling about $20.5 million to replace old, failing buses.

The Senate will still have to vote on vetoes tomorrow before this is a done deal.

In his June veto, McMaster struck through $17.5 million toward school bus leases and purchases by the Department of Education through the state's lottery. His office staff said at the time that McMaster believes the lottery fund should only go toward scholarships for students.

