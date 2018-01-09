Come enjoy FREE classical music TONIGHT!

You’re invited to enjoy an evening of classical music with no expense to you and your family.

The Notre Dame Symphony is composed of 60 students. They will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cardinal Newman School in the auditorium.

The local Notre Dame Club of South Carolina/Midlands is hosting the free event which is open to the public. The 90-minute concert will consist of works from Brahms, Gershwin, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Bizet, and Copland.

The intimate setting of the auditorium will add to this wonderful experience.

