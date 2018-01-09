7 injured after bus falls into sink hole

Seven people are injured after a bus fell into a sinkhole Tuesday.

According to Columbia Fire Department spokesman Brick Lewis, a water main break at Lucius Road and Marlboro Street caused the sinkhole.

The bus fell into the hole and could not get out on its own. Passengers were transferred to another bus and a tow truck removed the bus from the hole and returned it to the bus depot.

Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says 19 passengers were aboard the bus when it hit the hole at around 10:45 a.m.

The Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

