Owner of Obama gas station hit with tax evasion charges

Owner of Obama gas station, Murad Alhanik, has been arrested and charged with tax evasion.

The owner of a well-known gas station in Columbia has been arrested and charged with tax evasion, the state's Department of Revenue said in a statement on Tuesday.

DOR investigators charged Murad A. Alhanik, owner of the Obama Mart on North Main Street, with four counts of sales tax evasion.

Investigators say Alhanik failed to pay more than $136,000 in sales taxes over four years.

Alhanik, investigators said, evades taxes by underreporting sales from 2013 to 2016.

Alhanik faces up to five years in prison and/or $10,000 fine for each count.

The Obama gas station began turning heads in 2011 when Alhanik bought the station and rebranded it to feature the 44th President of the United States.

Alhanik said in an interview months after he rebranded the store that he saw an uptick in business.

"I see more people come in," Alhanik said. "Excited with the name."

