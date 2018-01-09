Gamecocks legend Connor Shaw is stepping into the world of coaching

Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw is becoming a coach.

Shaw, the winningest quarterback in school history, will join the staff at Furman University as an assistant coach. Team officials say Shaw will coach tight ends for the Paladins.

#BREAKING Former @GamecockFB star QB @cmshaw14 will join the staff of @PaladinFootball & reigning SoCon Coach of the Year @FUCoachHendrix Huge hire for #FUAllTheTime as ‘Dins are red-hot in recruiting as well. — John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) January 9, 2018

"Its an honor to join a staff of not only talented coaches but men of quality character," said Shaw on Tuesday. "My family and I are excited for this new chapter and are thankful to be part of something special at Furman University!"

Shaw left South Carolina with a 27-5 record as a starter and a 17-0 record at Williams-Brice Stadium. He declared for the NFL Draft in 2014 but was signed to the Cleveland Browns for two seasons as an undrafted free agent.

He eventually was cut from the team and picked up by the Chicago Bears for two seasons before being cut there as well.

Shaw still holds records at USC for completion percentage in a game, consecutive passes completed in a game, single-season completion percentage, consecutive passes in a season without an interception, and touchdowns responsible for in a season and in a career.

Thankful! Proud to be a Paladin! https://t.co/kfV4JcBySU — Connor Shaw (@cmshaw14) January 9, 2018

