The City of Columbia is working on 100+ water line breaks due to weather fluctuation

The City of Columbia says its working on more than 100 water line breaks throughout their system, and the temperature fluctuation is the main cause of the issues.

The city issued a statement to WIS saying:

It’s difficult to nail down an exact number right now, but we are dealing with well over 100 line breaks throughout the system. We also wanted to emphasize that these breaks are due to the temperatures fluctuating. Since water is moving through our mains, the breaks are not generally caused by freezing water (moving water doesn’t freeze as quickly). Instead when the temperature changes, the water lines might be contracting or expanding at a different rate than the surrounding ground. Like earthquake fault lines, this puts pressure on our lines and can cause line breaks. Customers may be experiencing breaks from freezing water as well. Since they have smaller lines that may have had water standing still during the recent freezes, this water can freeze more easily. When it freezes, it expands and can break pipes and pipe joints.

City of Columbia water services crews worked on three specific water main breaks have caused issues for city water customers.

Two breaks in Rosewood at South Waccamaw and Holt Drive and South Ott Road and Capers Avenue kept utility workers on their toes on Tuesday and a third break was found at Gervais and Harden streets.

City officials have not yet issued a boil water advisory for these areas of the city yet. Portions of all intersections were closed off while utility workers worked to fix the breaks.

The city has announced two road closures for repairs:

The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of traffic delays on Benedict St. and Juniper St. Please be advised that it will be closed until repairs are completed. The City urges its citizens to adhere to the detour signs and reroute accordingly.

The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of traffic delays on the 3500 Block of Lucius Rd. Please be advised that this area will be closed until repairs are completed. The City urges its citizens to adhere to the detour signs and reroute accordingly.

All other inquiries concerning these and any other traffic advisories can be made to The City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center, (803)-545- 3300.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.