SCANA attorney pushes for dismissal of 5 class action lawsuits

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.More >>
Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.More >>
The overall prospect for the negotiations was still unclear. The two Koreas have a long history of ending key talks without any agreement and failing to follow through with rapprochement accords.More >>
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.More >>
The long stretch arctic cold air that has had its grip over the state is over -- for now.More >>
A woman and her 10-month-old child were wounded following a shooting at their home in Turbeville.More >>
The matter may not be resolved for days or even weeks, but today was the start of determining the fate of five class action lawsuits against SCANA after the closure of the VC Summer Nuclear site.More >>
Two people were killed and a third victim is recovering after an argument following a drug deal gone wrong.More >>
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said three children were pulled from a body of water on Monday.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after reportedly giving heroin to a minor in Sumter County.More >>
