Columbia man arrested for attempted murder, arson

A 48-year-old Columbia man has been arrested by Lexington County deputies and charged with attempted murder.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Harry Riester of Columbia went into a home on Jones Wire Road carrying a knife just before midnight Saturday night. Officials say Riester threatened to kill one of the five people inside the home with the knife.

Shortly after Riester left the Swansea residence, the five people inside noticed the front door and porch were on fire. The occupants managed to get out of the home safely.

Riester has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, second-degree arson, kidnapping, and first-degree burglary in relation to the incident.

Bond has been denied for Riester, who is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

