Gamecocks fall five spots in AP Top 25

Missouri's Sophie Cunningham, left, and South Carolina's Tyasha Harris compete for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 83-74. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks take a slight tumble in the AP Top 25 this week.

After an 83-74 loss to Mizzou, the defending national champions enter this week as the No. 9 team in the country. The loss is just Carolina’s second this year. Previously, the Gamecocks lost to Notre Dame in a tournament in Florida shortly after Thanksgiving.

Remaining at the top of the AP rankings are the Connecticut Huskies. Geno Auriemma’s squad is now 13-0 after lopsided wins over East Carolina and South Florida. The previously mentioned Notre Dame sits at No. 2 while Louisville, Mississippi State, and Baylor round out the top five.

South Carolina and Ohio State are the only two teams in the top 10 who have suffered more than one loss this season.

The Gamecocks return to action on Jan. 11 when they host Auburn at 7 p.m. Three days later, USC takes on Tennessee in a 1 p.m. showdown at Colonial Life Arena.

