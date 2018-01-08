Father, 3 young children die trying to escape house fire, fire chief says

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) -- A father and his three young children died Monday morning trying to escape a fire at their home, according to Sandy Branch Fire Chief Ed Slimm.

The fire happened just before 1 a.m. at a mobile home on Greenfield Road in McCormick County, Slimm said.

He said a neighbor saw flames and called 911.

Slimm said it looked like the father was trying to get the children out of the home.

The father was in his mid-20's and the children were 1, 3 and 4 years old, according to Slimm.

A family pet also died in the fire, Slimm said.

Copyright 2018 WYFF. All rights reserved.