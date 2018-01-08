Shooting investigation underway near Children's Hospital

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting near the Children's Hospital.

Details remain limited, but officials say they were called to the scene of the 3300 block of Harden Street around 1 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers are currently interviewing witnesses and seeking potential surveillance near the scene.

