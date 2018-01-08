Collision causing all lanes of traffic to be blocked on I-20 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Collision causing all lanes of traffic to be blocked on I-20

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: SCDOT) (Source: SCDOT)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A collision has caused all lanes to be blocked on Interstate 20 in the westbound lane, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says.

DOT officials say that accident happened near exit 61 near Highway 378 around 1 p.m.

Details remain limited.

No word on any injuries.

