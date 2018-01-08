Man told friends of woman he sexually assaulted he was an Uber driver, deputies say

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, 33-year-old Mouad Bendahmane turned himself into investigators Monday, Jan. 8. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

A man has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping after turning himself into police.

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, 33-year-old Mouad Bendahmane surrendered to investigators on Monday, Jan. 8.

On Oct. 28, 2017, Bendahmane agreed to give the victim a ride home from the Five Points area, but instead drove the victim to his residence on Twin Oaks Circle and sexually assaulted her, deputies say.

Bendahmane then drove the victim to her home and told the victim’s friends that he was an Uber driver and fled the location. The incident report states the victim's friends were able to take a photo of him and his license plate before he drove away.

Investigators were able to obtain Bendahmane’s vehicle information and identify him.

RCSD is currently looking into other sexual assault cases involving Bendahmane.

