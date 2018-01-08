Looking to kick the smoking habit in the new year? - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Looking to kick the smoking habit in the new year?

(Source: Lexington Medical Center) (Source: Lexington Medical Center)

Looking to kick the smoking habit in the new year? Lexington Medical Center will host FREE smoking cessation classes throughout 2018. More than half of the people who have participated in this class have quit smoking for good. To register for a class, please call (803) 358-6180.

Powered by Frankly