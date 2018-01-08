Woman, 10-month-old child wounded in shooting, investigators say

A woman and her 10-month-old child were wounded following a shooting at their home in Turbeville.

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the case and say it happened on Dec. 16 on Mickey Street.

Investigators say an unknown suspect fired into the woman's home through a bedroom window.

Details, such as a description of the suspect, were not made available.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

