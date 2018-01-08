One lane of Sunset Boulevard closed due to ice on roadway - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One lane of Sunset Boulevard closed due to ice on roadway

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A road heading into the heart of Columbia will have one less lane to operate with due to icy conditions, according to West Columbia officials.

One lane of Sunset Boulevard near Gervais Street is shut down due to a water main break causing water to spill onto the highway and freeze.

West Columbia officials are urging caution in that area.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly