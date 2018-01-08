FIRST ALERT: The bitterly cold temps are over, but here comes the rain

The long stretch arctic cold air that has had its grip over the state is over -- for now. Our temperatures will start to rise over the next few days and we’ll see above normal high temps for the first time in weeks!

We’ll also see increasing rain chances over the next few days which is good news. We’ve been very dry and could use a good soaking rain. A number of disturbances will ride our way this week giving us a couple of chances for showers/rain.

The first comes near us Tuesday into Wednesday however, as of this morning, it looks to move to our north.

The second chance is Thursday with a good chance of showers and then the final around this week comes ahead of a cold front on Friday. We’ll see breezy warm and humid conditions and might even see a few thunderstorms (believe it or not) this is something to watch as we move on during the week.

Things turn cooler by this weekend -- cooler, not arctic cold.

Forecast:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs upper 40's.

Tonight: Few clouds, not as cold. Lows middle 30's.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. Highs upper 50's.

