RCSD: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting in Irmo neighborhood

A triple shooting investigation is underway on one Richland County street, where two people were killed and one other victim is a Columbia hospital. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)

A shooting investigation is underway where two people were killed and a third victim is in a Columbia hospital.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Sutton Way.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has pronounced two male victims dead at the scene of a double homicide. The third victim is at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition.

Coroner Gary Watts pronounced two male victims dead at the scene of a double homicide, 3rd person at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition. Deputies arrived on scene of a shots fired call on the 100 block of Sutton Way. pic.twitter.com/5fBGbntIMH — RCSD (@RCSD) January 8, 2018

The reason for the shooting is unclear at this time. The identities of the victims have not been released.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Check back for more updates.

Coroner Gary Watts pronounced two male victims dead at the of a double homicide, 3rd person at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition. Deputies arrived on scene of a shots fired call on the 100 block of Sutton Way. pic.twitter.com/8chHoS1ZY4 — RCSD (@RCSD) January 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.