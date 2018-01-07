RCSD: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting in Irmo neighborhood

A triple shooting investigation is underway on one Richland County street, where two people were killed and one other victim is a Columbia hospital. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)
IRMO, SC (WIS) -
A shooting investigation is underway where two people were killed and a third victim is in a Columbia hospital.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Sutton Way.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has pronounced two male victims dead at the scene of a double homicide. The third victim is at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition.
The reason for the shooting is unclear at this time. The identities of the victims have not been released.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
