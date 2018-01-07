RCSD: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in drug deal shooting

A triple shooting investigation is underway on one Richland County street, where two people were killed and one other victim is a Columbia hospital. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)

Two people were killed and a third victim is recovering after an argument following a drug deal gone wrong.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Sutton Way on Sunday night.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts pronounced two male victims dead at the scene of a double homicide. The third victim is at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition.

Coroner Gary Watts pronounced two male victims dead at the scene of a double homicide, 3rd person at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition. Deputies arrived on scene of a shots fired call on the 100 block of Sutton Way. pic.twitter.com/5fBGbntIMH — RCSD (@RCSD) January 8, 2018

An argument over a drug deal resulted in the exchange of gunfire. The person selling drugs and the person buying them shot and killed each other.

A third person involved in the drug deal was also shot and is recovering.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

